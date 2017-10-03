More in-depth film festival coverage than any other website!
Home Reviews  Articles  Release Dates Coming Soon  DVD  Top 20s Criticwatch  Search
Public Forums  Festival Coverage  Contests About 
Advertisement

Latest Features

SxSW 2017 Interview: THE HERO director Brett Haley

SxSW 2017 Interview: SMALL TOWN CRIME actor James Lafferty

SxSW 2017 Interview: CALIFORNIA DREAMS director Mike Ott

SxSW 2017 Interview: RAMBLIN' FREAK director Parker Smith

SxSW 2017 Interview: THE ARCHER director Valerie Weiss

SxSW 2017 Interview: EASY LIVING director Adam Keleman

SxSW 2017 Interview: SERVED LIKE A GIRL director Lys Heslov

SxSW 2017 Interview: MAINELAND director Miao Wang

SxSW 2017 Interview: MADRE director Aaron Burns

SxSW 2017 Interview: SMALL TOWN CRIME directors Ian & Eshom Nelms

SxSW 2017 Interview: G-FUNK director Karam Gill

SxSW 2017 Interview: TORMENTERO director Ruben Imaz

SxSW 2017 Interview: THE CLOUD FOREST director Monica Alvarez Franco

SxSW 2017 Interview: WIN BY FALL director Anna Koch

SxSW 2017 Interview: RAT FILM director Theo Anthony

SxSW 2017 Interview: SPETTACOLO's Jeff Malmberg and Chris Shellen

SxSW 2017 Interview: PORNOCRACY director Ovidie

SxSW 2017 Interview: GAME OF DEATH'S Laurence Baz Morais and Sebastien Landry

SxSW 2017 Interview: PAA JOE AND THE LION director Benjamin Wigley

SxSW 2017 Interview: US AND THEM director Joe Martin

subscribe to this feed

Latest Reviews

Kong: Skull Island by Peter Sobczynski

Logan (2017) by Jay Seaver

Logan (2017) by Greg Ursic

Kedi by Jay Seaver

Red Turtle, The by Jay Seaver

Collide by Jay Seaver

War On Everyone by Jay Seaver

My Beloved Bodyguard (aka The Bodyguard) by Jay Seaver

Get Out by Peter Sobczynski

Great Wall, The by Jay Seaver

Cook Up a Storm by Jay Seaver

XX by Peter Sobczynski

John Wick: Chapter Two by Greg Ursic

La La Land by Rob Gonsalves

Arrival by Rob Gonsalves

Duckweed by Jay Seaver

Safe Neighborhood by Jay Seaver

Fifty Shades Darker by Peter Sobczynski

LEGO Batman Movie, The by Peter Sobczynski

John Wick: Chapter Two by Peter Sobczynski

subscribe to this feed
SxSW 2017 Interview: CALIFORNIA DREAMS director Mike Ott

California Dreams at SxSW 2017
by Jason Whyte

THE PITCH: From acclaimed director Mike Ott comes the new documentary feature CALIFORNIA DREAMS presenting five unique individuals in pursuit of a big life change. Through auditions set up in small towns across Southern California, the film shows genuine characters with big Hollywood aspirations who, for various reasons, have never had the opportunity to pursue it. No matter what the end game is, whether it's fame, love, or a fleeting shot at immortality, this bitingly funny film reveals the strange and entrancingly hypnotic grip that Hollywood has, in some way or form, on everyone.

I spoke with Mike prior to SxSW about the film which plays at the 2017 Conference.

I hear you are back at SxSW this year! Tell me about what you have had here in the past, and your favorite aspects of the city.

I had a short film here some years ago called A. EFFECT. Austin has a magical feeling that is hard to describe. I have been to the city a number of times and it has the energy of a big city but still an element of a small town vibe, that is a mix I find very appealing.

So how did you get into this filmmaking business?

I went to Calarts for film and afterwards was trying to get a film made through the usual system which I found super depressing and frustrating, so I changed directions and made something on my own.

How did CALFORNIA DREAMS come together for you?

I think it came together like every project does, with some luck, good timing and a lot of work. This was a film we shot over two years so it was always coming together and at the same time on the verge of falling apart.

What keeps you going while making a movie? What drives you?

Getting the chance to create is probably the greatest high I can get and with this film it was shot with my best friends so that always kept me motivated. On-set I smoke far too many cigarettes.

What was your biggest challenge with this project, and the moment that was the most rewarding to you?

I think it was super challenging to stay focused on the film since we were doing it over such a long period of time and it can be tough to keep people motivated/involved. The most rewarding moment was getting to work with Mark Borchardt.

I would love to know about the the visual design of the movie and how it was shot!

We shot with the Alexa. The DP is one of my best friends so we have a very close working relationship. We don't do a lot of talking about our approach beforehand, we are very in tune with each others ideas and aesthetics.

What are you looking forward to the most about showing your movie here in Austin?

The main subject of my film will be there for the Q&A and he is always a big hit with the audience.

After the film screens at SxSW, where is the film going to show next?

We have more festivals coming up after SXSW, so should be a long year of traveling.

If you could show your movie in any theater outside of Austin, where would you screen it and why?

Well, the lead in my film is obsessed with Finland and seems to think he will meet the woman of his dreams there, so I think I would have to pick Finland in honor of him.

What would you say to someone who was being disruptive during a movie, like talking or texting?

Once in grad school I was dating a woman who would kick the chair in front of her in the theater if the person was talking. I would steal her approach.

We have a lot of readers on our site looking to make movies or get into the industry somehow. What is the ONE THING you would say to someone who is wanting to get into the filmmaking business?

Don't take any advice from anyone.

And finally, what is the greatest movie you have ever seen?

Probably WENDY & LUCY as it was a very important moment for me. It had a lot to do with where I was in my life and found is very inspiring to get going on my next film.

SEE CALIFORNIA DREAMS SCREENING AT SxSW:

Saturday March 11th, 2:45pm (Alamo Lamar B)
Tuesday March 14th, 10:45am (Stateside Theatre)
Friday March 17th, 12:00pm (Alamo Ritz 2)

Follow CALIFORNIA DREAMS online on Instagram!

We hope you enjoyed this SxSW filmmaker interview as part of our coverage of SxSW 2017. To see the entire series click on the Live Report sidebar on your right. We will have interviews posted all throughout the festival so be sure to visit us often for more coverage!

This is one of the many films screening at the 2017 SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas taking place March 10-18. For more information on this film screening times, point your browser to www.sxsw.com/film or use the SxSW GO App for Android and iOS.

Jason Whyte, efilmcritic.com
Twitter: @jasonwhyte / Facebook: jasonwhyte / Instagram: jason.whyte


link directly to this feature at http://www.efilmcritic.com/feature.php?feature=4045
originally posted: 03/10/17 06:58:41
last updated: 03/10/17 06:59:56
[printer] printer-friendly format

Latest Features in the
Live Report from the Festival Circuit Series

SxSW 2017 Interview: THE HERO director Brett Haley

SxSW 2017 Interview: SMALL TOWN CRIME actor James Lafferty

SxSW 2017 Interview: CALIFORNIA DREAMS director Mike Ott

SxSW 2017 Interview: RAMBLIN' FREAK director Parker Smith

SxSW 2017 Interview: THE ARCHER director Valerie Weiss


MORE

Your Ad Here

Advertisement

Home Reviews  Articles  Release Dates Coming Soon  DVD  Top 20s Criticwatch  Search
Public Forums  Festival Coverage  Contests About 
eFilmCritic.com: Australia's Largest Movie Review Database.
Privacy Policy | HBS Inc. | |   
All data and site design copyright 1997-2016, HBS Entertainment, Inc.
Search for
reviews features movie title writer/director/cast