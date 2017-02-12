More in-depth film festival coverage than any other website!
Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN director Jarod Moshe

THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN - At WFF 2017
by Jason Whyte

"Lefty Brown is a 63 year old sidekick. Loyal, crotchety and rarely taken seriously, he is ridden with Western legend Eddie Johnson for his entire adult life. Now Johnson has been appointed Senator of Montana, and despite the objections of his spirited wife Laura, he plans to leave Lefty in charge of his ranch. But when a rustler kills Johnson, Lefty is forced from his partner's shadow. Devastated by guilt, he sets out on a journey that will reunite him with old friends US Marshall Tom Harrah and Governor James Bierce as he confronts the ugly realities of frontier justice." Director Jarod Moshe on THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN which screens at the 2017 edition of the Whistler Film Festival.

Welcome to Whistler Film Festival! Are you planning to attend WFF for your screenings?

Yes! Excited to be there and have my Canadian premiere at Whistler!

Talk to me a bit about how you got your start and your previous work in the industry.

I started by doing internships in college. That led to my first job, a reception gig at a production company, which led to an assistant gig, which led to another assistant gig then I became a sales agent, then a producer and finally a writer and director.

How did this whole project come about for you?

I came up with idea for Lefty years ago after watching many, many John Wayne Westerns. Then it was a matter of pushing the boulder up the hill.

What keeps you going while making a movie? What drives you?

A complete hatred of failure. When I set out to do something, I need to finish it.

All projects are challenging in many ways, some more than others. What was your biggest challenge with this project, and the moment where you knew you had something?

Trying to raise money for a Western is a challenge. The genre is so judged by so many people, that getting financiers interested was hugely difficult. The moment I knew I had something? Man. Does anyone ever KNOW they have something.

I am about to get on the technical side of things, but I would love to know about the the visual design of the movie, your relationship to the director of photography and how the movie was photographed!

We shot on 35mm film, which today is kind of a big deal. We chose 2-perf 35mm negative for the natural widescreen look and the textured grain.

After the film screens here, where is the film going to show next?

THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN hits theaters December 15th!

If you could show this movie in any cinema in the world, which one would you choose and why?

The Ziegfeld in New York City. Oh wait, it doesn't exist anymore.

What would you say or do to someone who was being disruptive at a screening you were attending, even if it was your own?

Could you please take it outside?

What is the ONE THING you would say to someone who is wanting to get into the filmmaking business as a piece of advice?

People want to work with people they want to drink with.

Read my review of this film and many others playing at WFF this year in my preview article by clicking HERE!

This is one of the many films playing at the 2017 Whistler Film Festival. For showtime information, tickets and for other general information on films and events, point your browser to the official website at whistlerfilmfestival.com!

Be sure to follow instant happenings of Whistler Film Festival on my Twitter account @jasonwhyte, including mini-reviews of films, comments on festival action and even a photo or two. You can also follow my festival Instagram Stories at jason.whyte!

Jason Whyte, efilmcritic.com


link directly to this feature at http://www.efilmcritic.com/feature.php?feature=4117
originally posted: 12/02/17 04:22:14
last updated: 12/02/17 04:26:31
[printer] printer-friendly format

