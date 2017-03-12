More in-depth film festival coverage than any other website!
Home Reviews  Articles  Release Dates Coming Soon  DVD  Top 20s Criticwatch  Search
Public Forums  Festival Coverage  Contests About 
Advertisement

Latest Features

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: Meet the team behind ORDINARY DAYS!

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: SANTA STOLE OUR DOG director Bryan Michael Stoller

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: HOLY ANGELS director Jay Cardinal Villeneuve

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: NEVER SAW IT COMING director Gail Harvey

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN director Jarod Moshe

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: JUGGERNAUT director Daniel Dimarco

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: BUDAPEST NOIR director Eva Gardos

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: SOMEONE ELSE'S WEDDING director Pat Kiely

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: VENUS director Eisha Marjara

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview - NEVER HERE director Camille Thoman

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: A SWINGERS WEEKEND director Jon E. Cohen

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: THERE IS A HOUSE HERE director Alan Zweig

Whistler Film Festival: The Darkest Movie Moments on the Starriest Slopes

Films I Neglected To Review: "We All Go A Little Mad Sometimes

Films I Neglected To Review: Bad Moms, Worse Mothers

Films I Neglected To Review: The Saw Is Death.

Films I Neglected To Review: It's A Jungle Out There

Films I Neglected To Review: Brooklynn Rising

VIFF 2017 Interview: MEET BEAU DICK - MAKER OF MONSTERS director Natalie Boll

VIFF 2017 Interview: MAINELAND director Miao Wang

subscribe to this feed

Latest Reviews

Disaster Artist, The by Peter Sobczynski

Explosion by Jay Seaver

Lucky (2017) by Rob Gonsalves

Breadwinner, The by Jay Seaver

Endless, The by Jay Seaver

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets by Rob Gonsalves

Roman J. Israel, Esq. by Peter Sobczynski

Coco (2017) by Peter Sobczynski

Prey (2017) by Jay Seaver

Lu Over the Wall by Jay Seaver

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by alejandroariera

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by Peter Sobczynski

Justice League by Peter Sobczynski

Mumon: The Land of Stealth by Jay Seaver

Geek Girls by Jay Seaver

Fashionista by Jay Seaver

I Love You, Daddy by Rob Gonsalves

Jailbreak by Jay Seaver

Attraction (2017) by Jay Seaver

Thousand Junkies, A by Jay Seaver

subscribe to this feed
Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: SANTA STOLE OUR DOG director Bryan Michael Stoller

SANTA STOLE OUR DOG - At WFF 2017
by Jason Whyte

"What happens when Santa Claus acidentally steals the family dog? After the Whitehaven's dog is found missing on Christmas morning, they do a DNA test of the half eaten cookie and all signs point to Santa Claus. The family goes on a wild adventure to the North Pole to get their beloved family dog back." Director Bryan Michael Stoller on SANTA STOLE OUR DOG: A MERRY DOGGONE CHRISTMAS which screens at the 2017 edition of the Whistler Film Festival.

Welcome to Whistler Film Festival! Are you planning to attend WFF for your screenings?

Yes! I have never been to Whistler.

Talk to me a bit about how you got your start and your previous work in the industry.

I grew up in Ottawa! I hosted m own TV Network show on the CBC called FILM FUN when I was eleven years old. I then made local TV commercials and then was accepted to the prestigious American Film Institute when I was 19.

How did SANTA STOLE OUR DOG come together for you?

I love making inspiring family movies. Especially in the independent world. I have always wanted to make a magical Christmas movie!

What keeps you going while making a movie? What drives you? How much coffee are we talking about here?

Passion. I'm not much of a coffee drinker. Passion is what drives me. I love to tell a great inspiring story that makes the audience feel good.

All projects are challenging in many ways, some more than others. What was your biggest challenge with this project, and the moment where you knew you had something?

The challenge is that I had not finished writing the script when Ed Asner had a tight schedule for filming. So after I wrote the treatment, I then wrote out all of Ed Asner's scenes as Santa Claus which were sprinkled all throughout the film. Then after we shot his scenes which took about six days, I sat down and wrote the rest of the screenplay around Ed's scenes that I had already shot.

Tell me more a little bit more about the tech side and how the film was shot!

I used very primitive equipment on the film and we didn't even have a boom man!

What are you looking forward to the most about showing your movie here in Whistler?

HOPEFULLY getting a lot of families with big smiles on their faces and in the Christmas spirit!

What would you say or do to someone who was being disruptive at a screening you were attending, even if it was your own?

I would have someone put a bucket of popcorn on their head!

What is the ONE THING you would say to someone who is wanting to get into the filmmaking business as a piece of advice?

Believe in your dreams! Anything is possible. But learn the rules before you break them.

And finally, what is the greatest movie you have seen at a film festival?

Believe it or not I haven't seen the greatest! And I have seen so many that are the worst though.

Read my review of this film and many others playing at WFF this year in my preview article by clicking HERE!

This is one of the many films playing at the 2017 Whistler Film Festival. For showtime information, tickets and for other general information on films and events, point your browser to the official website at whistlerfilmfestival.com!

Be sure to follow instant happenings of Whistler Film Festival on my Twitter account @jasonwhyte, including mini-reviews of films, comments on festival action and even a photo or two. You can also follow my festival Instagram Stories at jason.whyte!

Jason Whyte, efilmcritic.com


link directly to this feature at http://www.efilmcritic.com/feature.php?feature=4120
originally posted: 12/03/17 05:13:50
last updated: 12/03/17 05:15:46
[printer] printer-friendly format

Latest Features in the
Live Report from the Festival Circuit Series

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: Meet the team behind ORDINARY DAYS!

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: SANTA STOLE OUR DOG director Bryan Michael Stoller

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: HOLY ANGELS director Jay Cardinal Villeneuve

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: NEVER SAW IT COMING director Gail Harvey

Whistler Film Festival 2017 Interview: THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN director Jarod Moshe


MORE

Your Ad Here

Advertisement

Home Reviews  Articles  Release Dates Coming Soon  DVD  Top 20s Criticwatch  Search
Public Forums  Festival Coverage  Contests About 
eFilmCritic.com: Australia's Largest Movie Review Database.
Privacy Policy | HBS Inc. | |   
All data and site design copyright 1997-2017, HBS Entertainment, Inc.
Search for
reviews features movie title writer/director/cast