Collide
by Jay Seaver

"A fair-enough smash-up."
3 stars
Somewhere in Hollywood, the show-business equivalent of actuaries run the vital statistics of each mid-sized genre movie through a formula to determine whether something merits a theatrical release or if it goes straight to the video-on-demand services. In the case of "Collide", it would seem to be less one overwhelming variable than several having values that may not seem that great - youâ€™d have to go a few spaces right of the decimal point to see them - but which, when added up, result in hard drives being sent to theaters rather than cable companies. Thereâ€™s undeniably some fun in seeing its smash-ups on the big screen, but genre fans will probably be able to rattle off a half-dozen or so movies that deserved the spotlight more.

It chooses the German autobahn as the venue for its chases, although it spends the first act pretending one wonâ€™t happen, as American car thief Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) and American bartender Juliette Marne (Felicity Jones) meet in Cologne, but she says she doesnâ€™t date guys involved in the sort of people he works for. So he quits, but it turns out that she needs a new kidney, and as a non-citizen sheâ€™s on the very bottom of the transplant list in Germany while sheâ€™d have to pay two hundred grand as an uninsured American. So Casey takes One Last Job for Turkish drug dealer Geran (Ben Kingsley), who is looking to double-cross Hagen Kahl (Anthony Hopkins), the seemingly legitimate kingpin who wonâ€™t bring him in as a full partner. This involves Casey and his partner Matthias (Marwan Kenzari) stealing a semi full of cocaine, and that sort of plan is almost guaranteed to go wrong.

Thereâ€™s an enjoyable straight-line simplicity to this story, give or take a flash-forward prologue and a fair chunk of time getting Casey and Juliette met, together, and finally over a barrel, and there are times when it seems like filmmakers F. Scott Frazier (who came up with the story) and Eran Creevy (who directs) get a little too cute. That opening tease, for instance, shows a wreck involving a car and one of Hagenâ€™s trucks, and while theyâ€™re clever enough to set up multiple situations where the audience might think theyâ€™re about to come full circle, setting up the same situation inevitably leads to repetition, especially when theyâ€™re also holding a little bit of information back in a way that seems unnatural; both would allow them to have more going on and the viewer not so aware of their playing screenplay games if handled a bit better.

That is offset some by the fact that Creevy seems to have the tools to direct some decent vehicular action. Thatâ€™s a different job than it used to be; a viewer watching this sort of movie nowadays will see a spiffy helicopter shot of a sportscar weaving in and out of traffic and wonder whether the car or the traffic is a digital creation, so Creevyâ€™s job is to sell some over-the-top physics - thereâ€™s a certain distance between how high a car will fly into the air on impact and how high weâ€™ll buy it flying, and the trick is to figure out what that second value is so he can get there without going over - and to make sure that the scenes where cars are crashing into things hit the sweet spot between chaotic and comprehensible. He mostly does all right there, getting a big assist from an Ilan Eshkeri soundtrack that balances the smooth flow of high-performance forward motion and the jolt of rapid changes in direction and impact. He makes good use of terrain, but occasionally indulges in too-choppy cutting, and in some ways he switches things up too often: In many chase movies, the cars become avatars of the characters driving them, and while thereâ€™s fun in seeing these guys think on their feet and switch rides up, often to something even newer and slicker, that does make it a little more difficult to form a connection with the guys inside.

The filmmakers do make up for that a bit by having the main four characters played by guys who probably should be too busy to make fringe-theatrical action movies like this. Felicity Jones has to have better things to do, for instance, although sheâ€™s in this for few enough total minutes that maybe it was just fun to spend a couple weeks in Cologne on someone elseâ€™s dime and work on an American accent that may be useful later - though, to be fair, she also makes a few of the filmâ€™s more self-referential lines work. Ben Kingsley, of course, will take just about any job, but he chews some fine scenery here as a drug dealer who is clearly sampling a fair amount of his own product, an often-hilariously unhinged and unpredictable performance. Anthony Hopkins goes for the more reptilian evil, although he certainly gets his own moments to go big and memorable; itâ€™s still an oddly basic role in a minor film for someone with his c.v. to take. Nicholas Hoult is probably the least famous name - heâ€™s more often a solid member of an ensemble than a lead - but he does a lot to keep the movie rolling, emoting a bit more than one might expect without overacting, creating a bit of a human connection in the middle of scenes that could just be machines banging together.

Maybe thatâ€™s why this movie made it to theaters while even others with this sort of name recognition have gone straight to streaming video: It may be a kind of generic car-chase movie, but the folks involved have some talent and are putting some effort into it, and that certainly moves the needle a bit.

originally posted: 02/28/17 16:17:23
USA
  24-Feb-2017 (PG-13)

UK
  N/A

Australia
  24-Feb-2017 (M)

Directed by
  Eran Creevy

Written by
  Eran Creevy
  F. Scott Frazier

Cast
  Nicholas Hoult
  Felicity Jones
  Anthony Hopkins
  Ben Kingsley
  Nadia Hilker
  Marwan Kenzari

