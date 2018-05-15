Deadpool 2 Buy posters from this movie by Jay Seaver

It's tough to do "Deadpool" twice; the first was a well-needed go at taking the piss out of Marvel's ubiquity and how seriously some fans take corporate shared universes, but the second can't help but build up its own continuity even as it spends the credits shredding the very idea. Plus, Marvel has done "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in the last year, closing a little ground, which means "Deadpool 2" has to go farther to try and get the same results - although, isn't that the case with most sequels? There's enough continuity built up that it actually takes a while to get to the meat of the movie, where mutant assassin Wade "Deadpool" Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) screws up a mission with X-Men Colossus (Stefan Kapicic) and Negasonic Teenage Warhead (Brianna Hildebrand) and winds up tossed in mutant prison "the icebox" with 14-year-old "Firefist" (Julian Dennison). That's bad. Worse is that the kid apparently grows up to be a supervillain who kills the family of time-traveling soldier Nathan "Cable" Summers (Josh Brolin) a few decades from now, requiring Wade to put together an X-Force team to rescue the kid - Bedlam (Terry Crews), Zeitgeist (Bill SkarsgÃ¥rd), Vanisher (invisible), Domino (Zazie Beetz), and powerless Peter (Rob Delaney).



There's a joke about ten minutes into the movie - the stinger to another self-parodying title sequence - that's the film in a nutshell, in that it plays on how familiar certain bits are for a laugh but is also building the story around them without actually subverting them. It's a narrow line to walk but arguably a necessary one to make a movie that is both a spoof of superhero universes and one that fits inside of one. The whole thing would fall apart as a contradictory mess if everybody involved weren't very good at both the winking at the audience and doing things for real.



And they are good at this; all the pieces of this are extremely familiar, from the guys abusing mutant children to the soldier traveling back in time because he thinks killing a kid will prevent an apocalypse. The details are vague, but that's probably better than bringing in a while bunch of specific exposition. It's a template strong enough to keep the audience interested in what's happening next while also letting the filmmakers drop a whole bunch of pop-culture references on it. They can cram a lot of gags into the story, fast enough that only half need to hit for it to work and they won't derail things. It's good enough, at the very least.



Fortunately the cast is generally more than good enough. Yeah, T.J. Miller is still there, no matter how much more entertaining the movie would be if he were replaced by Christopher Plummer, and Josh Brolin is midway through a summer hat trick of playing guys who aren't nearly so interesting as their moral ambiguity suggests well. But Ryan Reynolds still fits the title role hand-in-glove, Morena Baccarin is a downright terrific partner (get these two together outside the genre, please), and Zazie Beetz makes a strong go at sweeping this movie away from Reynolds the way he stole Blade III. The rest of the cast fills slots in comfortable fashion - Julian Dennison is good as Russell/Firefist, but if you've seen both movies, he is "The Kid From Hunt for the Wilderpeople" to a disconcerting degree, though that sort of character and performance certainly works here. There are fun surprises and welcome returns from the first.



The action is as solid and creative as you'd expect from the director of John Wick and Atomic Blonde (although it should be noted that Beetz's motorcycle stunt performer Joi Harris died on-set, and I blame nobody who wants to give the film a pass because of it). Early fight scenes especially feature signature fast-paced use of multiple action beats in the same shot, and things build to a fun mid-movie peak before scaling back a bit to get a little more personal and have fun with the relative lack of an effects budget toward the end. It's a good balance of earnestly-staged mayhem and slapstick, and the music goes accenting it are enjoyably cheeky (it's actually borderline brilliant how the opening hook of "9 to 5" feels like it goes with action, not actually getting funny until Dolly Parton's voice shows up). "Deadpool 2" sometimes has a little trouble reconciling its plot about not letting a kid become a killer with the glee it takes in its splatter-filled mayhem, and the balance between being an X-Men movie and joking about them doesn't seem quite as ideal as it did the first time around. It works pretty well once it gets moving, at least, though hopefully a third movie will be more willing to defy expectations in addition to making jokes about them.



